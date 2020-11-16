General Hospital spoilers: Chase is shocked, Sasha in danger, and Julian gets orders

General Hospital spoilers tease this week is going to be even more intense than the last.

With several mysteries unraveling and lives hanging in the balance, Port Charles could be in shambles if things aren’t fixed.

Chase sees Willow and Michael

After months of trying to work out his feelings for Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Chase (Josh Swickard) decided to go to the Quartermaine mansion and reveal the truth to her.

Unfortunately, he walked in on Willow and Michael (Chad Duell) having a moment.

The two had attempted to keep their growing feelings a secret, but they both decided to explore their feelings when faced with the annulment.

Now, Chase is regretting not speaking up to Willow sooner.

Sasha’s fate

As Friday’s General Hospital left off, viewers were faced with wondering if Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) was going to die. She was at Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) place and did more dope while there.

It was clear she was higher than a kite, but after a disagreement between the drug kingpin and the model, she appeared to be going into cardiac arrest.

Cyrus wants nothing to do with the situation and orders Brando (Johnny Wactor) to get rid of her.

If she dies, he could be in a world of trouble.

Cyrus wants Julian to pay up

After putting out a hit on Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), Cyrus now wants Julian (William deVry) to pay up. The two made a deal, but it wasn’t clear what the deal was; it is now time to make good on things.

Jason (Steve Burton) has been a thorn in Cyrus’ side. Now, he wants Julian to eliminate him. This is interesting given that William deVry is exiting General Hospital.

Could his attempt to get rid of Stone Cold lead to his death instead?

There are a lot of questions about the fate of several characters on the canvas. Franco (Roger Howarth) has an inoperable brain tumor, Sasha is in a world of trouble, Lulu (Emme Rylan) is done at General Hospital.

Now, Julian is off the show as well.

This will be a big week for General Hospital fans as they watch things unravel in Port Charles. Which of your favorites will survive November sweeps?

