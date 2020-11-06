General Hospital spoilers for next week: Michael gets something important, Brando promises, and Julian comes clean

General Hospital spoilers for next week are exactly what the November sweeps viewers deserve.

So far, the storylines are moving at a decent pace with a few surprises thrown in for good measure.

Will Port Charles ever be the same?

Michael/Willow/Sasha/Chase update

Viewers have noticed that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) haven’t been honest with one another about their feelings. Remember that gym shower scene? Steamy!

Next week on General Hospital, Michael gets some important papers.

Is it the annulment? As their future hangs in the balance, Willow may decide to be truthful. Will what she says change everything, or will they continue to co-parent Wiley and move on with their lives?

Meanwhile, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is in way over her head. A meeting with Cyrus (Jeff Kober) in front of Carly (Laura Wright) at the Metro Court just added to the concern.

Things haven’t been right with Sasha since she sacrificed her happiness for Michael, and now, the spiral she is on is out of control.

Chase (Josh Swickard) will be confiding in Brook Lynn (Briana Lane).

Their relationship is iffy, but some viewers think they will end up together. Near the end of the week, he will confide in her about something big, but what could it be?

The Cyrus situation

As the number of Port Charles residents who despise Cyrus grows, there is one surprising enemy he has made. At the end of the week, Nina (Cynthia Watros) has a bone to pick with the criminal, but what is it about?

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Portia (Brook Kerr) joined forces this week, but will they be able to make an impact on what Cyrus without raising any red flags?

They can be a dream team if things go well, and General Hospital fans would be here for that.

Remember, Julian (William deVry) sold his soul to Cyrus in order to have him have Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) killed.

That should have ended any worries about Sonny (Maurice Benard) finding out that he knew about the baby swap the entire time. Was the deal worth it?

Brando (Johnny Wactor) is all-in when it comes to being undercover with Cyrus against Sonny. Next week, he makes a promise to Carly. What will these two be discussing, and why?

To see how the week plays out, be sure to tune in daily.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.