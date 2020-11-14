Will Sasha die on General Hospital? Sofia Mattsson remains silent

Is Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) going to die on General Hospital?

With a cliffhanger like that, viewers are wondering about the fate of the girl who came to town to scam Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Speculation has been rife about who would be killed off the ABC soap, and now, it looks like there are several options and maybe more than one character meeting an untimely demise.

Will Sasha die?

General Hospital writers set Sasha up with a drug problem in the most realistic way. She was having a tough time after teaming up with Chase (Josh Swickard) to push Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). During a photo shoot, someone gave her something to relax, and now, here we are.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) gave Sasha more dope, and while they were spending time together at his loft, something went wrong. It looks like she is in the middle of a cardiac event, which has viewers wondering if Sasha is going to die on General Hospital.

Monday’s General Hospital preview shows Sasha still in a bad spot. Brando (Johnny Wactor) is there to help Cyrus, but he made it clear that whatever happens to her cannot be linked to him. Too many people saw them together at the Metro Court, and now, this.

Is Sofia Mattsson leaving General Hospital?

As of now, Sofia Mattsson has not commented on her status with the ABC soap. In fact, it is likely that she won’t speak out until her character dies, if at all.

There have been rumors of a death coming in Port Charles, but Sasha is just one of the many options that are on the table. It was all but officially confirmed that Emme Rylan was out as Lulu Spencer. While her final air date is unknown, she will be leaving one way or another.

Another character leaving is Julian Jerome. William deVry all but confirmed his exit as well. Again, there is no news on whether he is being killed off or just taken off the show for now. Franco’s (Roger Howarth) life also hangs in the balance. His brain tumor is back, and it looks like it is inoperable.

Choosing to kill off Sasha on General Hospital makes sense. She isn’t connected to anyone anymore. Her relationship with Michael is over, Nina wrote her off (mostly) following the realization that she betrayed her by pretending to be her daughter, and her life just hasn’t been the same.

It is probable that Sasha will die on General Hospital, but as of now, there is no confirmation either way.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.