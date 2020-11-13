General Hospital spoilers for next week: Lulu is conflicted, Jason confides in Britt, and Alexis goes off

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soaps promise that storylines really begin to take off.

November sweeps are almost halfway over, and the suspense is just beginning. The showrunners teased excitement and surprise, and now, there is another full week of brand new episodes ahead.

Lulu struggles with her emotions

Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) return sent Lulu’s (Emme Rylan) world into a tailspin. She moved on as he asked after more than a year with him gone.

They are legally divorced, and just as she begins to move forward with Dustin (Mark Lawson), he returned.

Now, Dante keeps popping up all over Port Charles. Not only is he everywhere she is, but he is also taking it upon himself to defend her.

Now that Laura (Genie Francis) is back in town, Lulu is going to need her. Next week on General Hospital, the mother and daughter duo will spend time together.

She needs her mom’s advice on her messy love life, but will she get what she wants to hear?

Remember, Lulu is leaving General Hospital. In the coming weeks, her exit should play out.

Jason cozies up to Britt

As Jason (Steve Burton) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) try to get information on Cyrus (Jeff Kober), things get complicated.

There are so many moving pieces involved in taking the drug kingpin down. First, they need to find out why he is in Port Charles. Jason believes that Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) is the way to get to Cryus.

Next week, he confides in her. This is a fascinating scenario because, typically, Jason says nothing. He doesn’t talk much to anyone aside from Sam (Kelly Monaco), Carly (Laura Wright), and Sonny.

Will he be able to get anything useful out of her, or will she be more valuable than anyone could have imagined?

Alexis is in a fighting mood

Drinking is her problem, and she is back to leaning into the vodka. Despite Sam’s attempt to get her into rehab, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is spiraling out of control.

At the end of next week, Alexis is going to mouth off to the wrong person. She has no filter when drinking, and her words may come back to haunt her.

First, it is Cyrus who crosses her and receives a lashing. On Friday, Julian (William deVry) will be on the receiving end of her wrath. Remember, she blames him for her downward spiral. This could get complicated.

With rumors that Julian is leaving General Hospital, these could be some of his final scenes.

To see how the week in Port Charles plays out, be sure to tune in daily.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.