Is Lulu leaving General Hospital? Emme Rylan reportedly out

Lulu (Emme Rylan) leaving General Hospital is on everyone’s mind.

News circulated late last month that the soap had canned the actress and William deVry, who plays Julian Jerome.

While she did not confirm that was the case, her social media post all but came out and said that was her last day on set.

Will Lulu leave General Hospital?

There are no indications about how Emme’s General Hospital exit will happen. Was Lulu written out? Was she killed off?

Without any details, it is hard to say how things will go down. It was unexpected to hear that General Hospital had fired her, especially because they had just brought Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) back.

Currently, she is writing a story that will expose Cyrus (Jeff Kober). This could be the way that the writers have chosen to get rid of her. After all, he is a high-power drug boss. It wouldn’t be too hard to make her disappear if he wanted her.

Another possible out is running off with Dante. That has been tossed around, but it would defeat the entire hype about his return to Port Charles after walking away more than a year ago.

What about William deVry?

Over the course of the last several days, William deVry has denied being fired. He has not debunked his exit from General Hospital, though.

In fact, he shared a photo with a cryptic message from outside the General Hospital studio. It all but confirmed his end as Julian Jerome, though his fate remains unknown. Will the writers kill him off, or is he riding off into the sunset and hiding from all of the secrets he has?

It is unlikely that Lulu and Julian’s exits will coincide; they just happened to be announced on the same day.

Without confirmation from either actor, it looks like their exits are just rumors for now.

Lulu is leaving General Hospital. That much is clear. It doesn’t appear that there will be a recast, which is a shame because she is a legacy character. Writing her completely out is disappointing for long-time viewers, especially those who were Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis) fans.

As November sweeps continue to play out on General Hospital, remember to keep an eye on Lulu. Her exit is coming up, even if she has yet to confirm it verbally.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.