Emme Rylan on General Hospital: Did she confirm she was fired from GH?

Emme Rylan is rumored to be out at General Hospital, and it looks like she may have cryptically confirmed her firing.

Yesterday, news broke that both Emme and William deVry were reportedly let go from the ABC soap. As of now, nothing has been officially confirmed by the network or the actors.

Did Emme Rylan confirm her firing?

On Instagram, Emme Rylan shared a post late last night. It was a photo of what appears to be her looking upset, and her family consoling her.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

The caption reads, “Some days are hard and you just need your whole family to give you a hug.”

Several of her General Hospital co-stars and former co-stars showed up to cheer her up.

Her good friend, Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie on the soap, said, “The love in this photo gives me feels. 🥰 You know my love for you is the same. My ride or die but no ride to the airport. ♥️ You’re a QUEEN, Emme.”

Both Laura Wright (Carly) and Cynthia Watros (Nina) told her they loved her.

Read More Days of our Lives spoilers: Fall preview video is full of familiar faces and shocking returns

Some fans chimed in, revealing they were shocked to hear the news of her firing. It was an emotional day for the General Hospital star. She needed her family’s love, and they showed up for her.

Why did General Hospital reportedly let Emme Rylan go?

Soap fans are confused about the news that General Hospital reportedly fired Emme Rylan. She is in the middle of a huge storyline with Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) return and her relationship with Dustin (Mark Lawson).

She is the daughter of two legacy characters, Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis). The need for a Lulu on-screen is apparent. So, will they recast the role?

When Emme took over for Julie Marie Berman in 2013, she wasn’t given a warm welcome. Over the last seven years, she has grown on fans, and her current chemistry with Mark Lawson’s Dustin is great.

A job in the soap world is never guaranteed, but this alleged firing came out of the blue. Emme has always brought her all to Lulu, and right now, there are huge stories on the horizon.

With November sweeps on the way, letting her go makes absolutely no sense.

What does General Hospital have up its sleeve? Is someone else stepping into the role?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.