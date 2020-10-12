General Hospital spoilers: Dante is home, Peter makes a move, and Mac questions Robert

General Hospital spoilers for this week reveal that tensions will rise in Port Charles.

The past is repeating itself for some residents, while others need to heed the warnings they are being given. Relationships will be tested in all forms, leading to amplified feelings among family members.

Dante’s return

It has been over a year since Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) left Port Charles and encouraged Lulu (Emme Rylan) to move on.

He was getting treatment in a WSB facility, and now, he is back in Port Charles assigned to take down Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Lulu and Dustin (Mark Lawson) have just discussed moving forward with their relationship and possibly moving in together.

She has been careful about what she does with the kids and him, respecting boundaries if Dante ever returned home.

This week, she will have to have a conversation with him about where her life is now and where they go from here. Dante will now have to live with the consequences of his choices, and Lulu will struggle with the two men she loves.

Peter and Maxie

Having a baby is a big deal, and it looks like they may make an even bigger move this week on General Hospital. The promo video shows Peter down on one knee holding Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) hand.

Mac (John J. York) wants to know why Robert (Tristan Rogers) is so set on taking Peter down. He is concerned about Maxie’s happiness and the baby the two are having together.

Will the brothers have a meaningful chat?

Ava flirts with danger

To save her brother, Ava (Maura West) will put her neck on the line. She will be visiting Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) again.

He is forcing her to spend time with him in exchange for his silence about Julian’s (William deVry) involvement in the baby swap.

Will she manage Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and all that comes along with that and continue to see Ryan and ensure he keeps Julian safe?

Chase and Jackie

The mother and son relationship is going to be a complicated one.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Jackie (Kim Delaney) will be having a conversation where she warns him about friendly fire.

Are they talking about his relationship with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), or his desire to mend his family?

Remember, it was discussed forever ago that Finn’s (Michael Easton) dad stole the woman he was dating, and she was Chase’s mother.

There have been rumblings that some General Hospital fans think Finn might be his father and not his brother, though that hasn’t been discussed yet.

Port Charles is in for a wild week. Be sure to tune in daily to catch all of the drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.