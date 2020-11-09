General Hospital spoilers: Franco comes clean and Finn is in trouble

General Hospital spoilers reveal it will be a week full of reality checks for those in Port Charles.

After a mediocre lead into November sweeps, it looks like this week will be one that could bring many tears for viewers who are invested in several characters.

Franco is honest

After having a big scare at the Floating Rib, Franco (Roger Howarth) learns his brain tumor is back.

Terry (Cassandra James) was the one who broke the news to him, and she is in a tough position because Liz (Rebecca Herbst) is one of her oldest and dearest friends.

This week on General Hospital, Franco decides to tell her about the tumor. In the preview video, he sits her down and reveals that his tumor is back.

Their next course of action remains to be seen, but it will likely consist of her taking care of him and hoping things will get better and not worse.

They have the odds stacked against them, but that’s nothing new for Friz.

Finn is in dire shape

Last week, Finn (Michael Easton) was shot by Alex (Finola Hughes). He was rushed to General Hospital, and it looks like his life may be hanging in the balance.

As Peter (Wes Ramsey) went to talk to him about where Maxie (Kirsten Storms) was, there was a medical emergency. The preview video shows Chase (Josh Swickard) looking worried as Peter works to push him out of the cubicle Finn is in.

Spoilers for this week revealed Chase would be saying a prayer in the chapel. This is the reason he is all torn up, and now, he has to hope that his big brother (or, is it his father?) will pull through after the attack.

Sasha gets worse

Carly (Laura Wright) is on to what is happening with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). She is spiraling out of control, and this week, it looks like things come to a head.

Looking disheveled and grabbing for her next fix, it looks like something may happen to the model. Will her friends show up for her? Carly knows how much she sacrificed, and now, watching her is affecting her.

As the week unfolds, a lot of emotions will come into play. Be sure to tune in daily so you won’t miss a single moment of the intense drama coming to Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.