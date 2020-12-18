General Hospital spoilers for next week: Laura isn’t convinced and Carly worries

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise Port Charles isn’t done with the fallout from two major secrets.

It seems like viewers have been waiting forever to find out the connection between Laura (Genie Francis) and Cyrus (Jeff Kober). At first, it was believed he was out to get her, but the more time passed, the more the direction changed.

And, now that Marcus Taggert (Asante Jones) is alive and well, there are plenty of consequences to go around.

Let’s find out what next week’s episodes hold for General Hospital viewers.

Laura is shocked

After finding out that both Cyrus and Martin (Michael E. Knight) are her half-brothers, there is a lot to figure out.

When the drug kingpin tries to compare her to him, she isn’t having any of it. Cyrus believes they are more alike than she knows, but is that really the case?

Remember, Laura hasn’t always been the upstanding citizen she appears to be now.

As she grapples with the blood connection she has to the man who injured her daughter, Lulu (Emme Rylan), will she be able to figure out what he wants with her?

Carly is worried

Seeing Carly (Laura Wright) worried in any situation is alarming. She is going to be beside herself next week as things unfold. Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) have been out of town looking for Julian (William deVry), but there is trouble ahead.

She has dealt with many situations. Most of the time Carly is the voice of reason, but now, she is going to begin to overthink and worry about the future.

Is it the Taggert situation that has her worried, or what happened when her husband and best friend went looking for the enemy?

Christmas preemptions

With Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both on weekdays this year, General Hospital will only be airing three new episodes.

Christmas Eve will be a special encore presentation of the final goodbyes to Mike (Max Gail). It was a special episode and one that brought viewers to tears.

On Friday, there will be no new episode of General Hospital due to network coverage of sports.

While it may be a short week in Port Charles, the writers have made sure that each day is jampacked with twists and drama to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.