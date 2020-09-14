General Hospital spoilers: Sonny has a hard time letting Mike go

General Hospital promises an emotional week for fans.

Mike (Max Gail) is ready to let go of this life as his battle with Alzheimer’s has reached the end. It is something that everyone expected, but now that it is here, the emotional response is overwhelming.

Long goodbye

The General Hospital preview video for this week’s episodes is all about Mike’s long goodbye. This storyline has gone on for quite some time now, and the end is here.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Last week, viewers watched as Josslyn (Eden McCoy) dreamt of all of the things she would never get to do with Mike. From him seeing her off to the prom to welcoming her first child, the scenes between Eden and Max were emotional.

Things this week will be more final.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny (Maurice Benard) will lean on Felix (Marc Anthony Samuel) mid-week. These two have a special connection and have worked together to ensure Mike had the best care possible.

It is time for Mike to move on, but it won’t be easy for anyone who loved him. There were many bad times, but in the last few years, there were many good too.

Hard for Sonny to let go

As he has literally watched his father slip away, this week will be hard for Sonny. They learned it could be hours or days before he goes. He is determined to remain by his side until it happens, with the family coming to say their goodbyes as well.

Michael (Chad Duell) will be present and spend some time with Mike. This moment, coupled with Wiley’s kidnapping, is going to bring him and Willow even closer. This relationship is budding into something way more than either believed was possible.

Jason (Steve Burton) will have time with Mike alone. He will also be there for his best friend and boss as he breaks down from the emotional toll the final days of Alzheimer’s has taken on his father and his family.

An emotional week for all is ahead. From the final moments of Mike’s life to the grieving of the entire Corinthos family, nothing will be the same. General Hospital fans see more incredibly moving performances and Emmy-worthy material.

Make sure to tune in every day so that you don’t miss a moment of this story unfolding.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.