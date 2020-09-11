General Hospital spoilers for next week: Molly is surprised, Sonny leans on Felix, and Britt confronts Julian

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap reveal there are tough moments ahead. There will be surprise confrontations, a family in mourning, and romantic revelations.

Port Charles has been hustling and bustling through the days. Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) takeover of General Hospital left a bad taste in many mouths.

He hasn’t been approached yet, but the time is going to come when he will have to answer for the chaos (and drugs) he unleashed in the city.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Mourning Mike

This week on General Hospital, Mike (Max Gail) has declined to the near-end. Stella (Vernee Watson) confirmed it was the end of the road to Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Coming up next week, the Corinthos family will be in mourning.

Mike’s passing is inevitable and he put up a good fight against Alzheimer’s. Sonny will be looking to Felix (Marc Anthony Samuel) for direction at the beginning of the week.

By mid-week, Sonny gets to thinking about what could have been.

Read More The Young and the Restless preview for next week: OMG shocking moments

His relationship with Mike has been hot and cold, with plenty of disappointments and broken promises. Despite all of that, he has made sure his father received the best care possible.

Britt is back

The chief of staff is none other than Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud).

This is an interesting turn of events, especially because it came out of nowhere. She has been in and out of Port Charles since she left, but now, it looks like this will be more of a permanent stint.

Look for her to confront Julian (William deVry). Will their chemistry be explored more in-depth this time around, or are they going to dance around and avoid any more hookups?

Things at General Hospital will get interesting with Britt in charge. She will be calling the shots, but will she be able to handle it all?

Molly. Brando, and TJ

At the end of the week, Molly (Haley Pullos) will get quite the shock. It has been hinted and loosely discussed, but TJ (Tajh Bellow) is going to pursue a friendship with Brando (Johnny Wactor).

Not only is this going to put Molly in a bad place, but it could also lead to a big blowout and the end of a years-long relationship. The one-night stand has been hanging over her head, and now, the two men are friends?

As everything unfolds next week, be sure to tune in daily!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.