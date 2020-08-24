General Hospital spoilers: Kelly Thiebaud brings ‘The Britch’ back

Kelly Thiebaud is back at General Hospital.

The Britch is back and Port Charles is going to be her home for a longer stint than what General Hospital viewers have previously seen.

Britt Westbourne back

Soap Opera Digest confirmed that Kelly Thiebaud will be back at General Hospital. Details surrounding the return are minimal. She will be sticking around longer than before, but how long is still up in the air.

What will Britt do on General Hospital?

There is a lot for Britt to do while in Port Charles, but both of her main connections have been carted off to prison. Liesel (Kathleen Gati) is her mom and has been framed by Peter (Wes Ramsey). Brad (Parry Shen) is her BFF and he is doing time for his part in the baby swap that left Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) dead and Michael’s (Chad Duell) son in his and Lucas’ (Ryan Carnes) care.

She is also the half-sister to Peter. They share the same father, Cesar Faison (Anders Hove). Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is her sister-in-law as she was married to Nathan (Ryan Paevey) before he died. He was her only full-blooded sibling.

Earlier this year, Britt was brought back to Port Charles. She has a history with Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel). Because of the situation they are now dealing with, she may be brought in to interact with the father and son duo?

Also, she is a doctor. There is a need for more staff at General Hospital. Currently, Finn (Michael Easton) is one of the only main characters who is on staff as a doctor. Portia (Brook Kerr) was introduced not too long ago, and that is pretty much it.

The chemistry between Britt and Julian (William deVry) was hot before she left town. She was spending a lot of time with him. She was the one who saw Neil (Joe Flanigan) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) when they hooked up at the hotel.

It was Britt who told Julian and caused him to blurt it out and confront Neil at the hospital. Now, Alexis’ law license is gone and her would-be relationship with the therapist is no more.

With Britt returning to General Hospital, there are so many possibilities. She will be in town longer than she has been since her departure from the show in 2015.

Buckle up, General Hospital fans, the Britch is headed back to town!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.