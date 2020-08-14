General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nelle isn’t done, Valentin pines for Nina, and Maxie has news

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise more suspense is on the way. As the people of Port Charles scramble to figure out their lives, changes are on the horizon.

This week was filled with ups and downs on General Hospital. There are plenty of ends that need to be tied up, but how will it all fall into place?

Maxie’s big news

There has been speculation for a while that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) may be pregnant. Before General Hospital was on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production, viewers were already picking up on the hints.

Next week, Maxie will make a big announcement. She is likely pregnant, though with Deception getting up and running, it could be about the business instead.

The fact that she went to the hospital to confirm seems to lean toward it being a real possibility.

If Maxie is pregnant with Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) baby, there is going to be a lot to handle. Viewers know he is bad news, but she has no idea. Will this all come crashing down at once?

Nina’s child

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) has connections that may be able to help Nina (Cynthia Watros) find her child. General Hospital has been dropping clues that her daughter is Nelle (Chloe Lanier), but no confirmation has been given.

An important call will come next week for Jax. Will it be regarding who Nina’s daughter is, or will it just be the next clue in the wild goose chase that has seemingly gone on forever?

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) shouldn’t be counted out yet. He will attempt to win Nina back toward the end of the week. With ELQ in his pocket and a renewed outlook on life, he is going to take chances with love again.

A kidnapping?

Things look to be set up for the kidnapping of Wiley. Nelle put a tracker in the stuffed animal she left for her son this week after missing out on a scheduled visitation.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) won sole custody of their son, with Nelle denied any visitation. At the end of the week, he will make a startling discovery.

Will it be a kidnapping that he finds out about?

Nelle has worked to get documents for both herself and Wiley through Valentin. Will this be the beginning of what will take viewers through November sweeps?

Be sure to tune in to find out what happens in Port Charles next week.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.