General Hospital spoilers for next week: Cyrus sniffs around, relationships are tested, and an emergency meeting

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal that decisions have consequences, and someone’s devious plans are thrown off.

There is still a lot going on in Port Charles. With General Hospital only back with new episodes for a week, there is a lot to resolve. Who will win and who will lose next week?

Cyrus is still very much invested in Port Charles

Giving Sonny (Maurice Benard) a run for his money is what Cyrus (Jeff Kober) wants. He is determined to worm his way into the city now that he has been released from prison.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) is still caught in his grip. She saved TJ (Tajh Bellow) from Cyrus, but when he asks his mom some questions, she outright lies to him.

General Hospital fans know TJ is smart, and being lied to by Jordan is going to cause more harm than good.

Toward the end of the week, Terry (Cassandra James) is going to get curious. What will she want to know about Cyrus, and will it help or hinder his chances at weaseling his way into General Hospital?

ELQ meeting

It looks like Ned (Wally Kurth) is going to call an emergency meeting for ELQ. He knows things are getting shaky, and calling everyone in will force the person who is attempting a takeover to reveal themselves.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is working overtime to ensure he gets the company. Next week on General Hospital, it looks like his plan will be outed.

Spoilers also reveal that Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) tries to smooth things over between Ned and Brook Lynn (Briana Lane). Is this the fallout of her shares being sold to Valentin, tipping things in his favor?

Relationships are tested

Things between Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco (Roger Howarth) seem to be getting awkward. She has been spending time with Nikolas (Marcus Coloma), and he has been putting in major effort with Ava (Maura West).

Anna (Finola Hughes) is going to ask Finn (Michael Easton) to make peace with his past. She wants to move forward, but it looks like things are only going to get worse in the weeks to come.

Is Fanna going to be over for good?

Sonny and Carly (Laura Wright) are going to be in a difficult position next week. As his father continues to deteriorate, they will be faced with tough days ahead.

Jason’s (Steve Burton) accident is going to complicate matters. At the end of the week, things look up, but how long can their marriage withstand the constant back and forth?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.