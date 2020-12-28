General Hospital spoilers: Jason questions Carly and Molly tells TJ the truth

General Hospital spoilers reveal another tense week is in store for the residents of Port Charles.

Last week, Sonny (Maurice Benard) went missing and has yet to be found. After Jason (Steve Burton) searched under the bridge he fell through and the surrounding area, he came up empty-handed.

As Christmas began, several families were working through things including newly found siblings, a secret tryst, and an accidental death.

Molly and TJ

Following a less than perfect interaction with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Molly (Haley Pullos) decided to come clean with TJ (Tajh Bellow).

The General Hospital preview video shows him asking her who she slept with. Remember, she believed TJ was gone after she expressed her desire to not get married. While he likely wasn’t d thrilled, he didn’t just abandon her.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) kidnapped him as a way to get Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) to do what he wanted. Meanwhile, Molly ended up having a one-night stand with Brando (Johnny Wactor) after meeting him at the garage when she brought her car in.

Jason and Carly

After Carly (Laura Wright) decided to not tell Michael (Chad Duell) and Joss (Eden McCoy) about Sonny, she did confide in Jax (Ingo Rademacher).

Last Wednesday, viewers watched as she got a call that the police were at the door. When she opens the door, it will be Chase (Josh Swickard) asking questions about Sonny.

With Julian’s (William deVry) body found and identified by his children, the number one suspect is Sonny. But, he is missing. What will Carly say to the police?

In the promo video, Jason is seen asking Carly what she did. Is this because of what she said to the cops? He doesn’t look too happy. Will he be able to fix whatever mess she made this time?

Whether Sonny is dead remains to be seen. He has been missing for a long time in soap time, which means there is going to be a storyline associated with it.

Spoilers revealed that Max Gail was back on set earlier this month, which likely has to do with Sonny and the position he is in. Will a ghostly Mike lead his son to safety, or will he be calling him back from the brink of death so that he can continue on with his life?

It is another short week for General Hospital with just three new episodes.

Be sure to tune in daily so that nothing is missed!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.