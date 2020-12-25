General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sonny still missing, Britt’s decision, and Alexis gets advice

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal more intense moments on the horizon for Port Charles.

Secrets, death, and important moments make up what viewers will see next week.

As time ticks away, life is still going on in Port Charles.

Sonny is still missing

As Sonny (Maurice Benard) remains missing, thoughts of his possible death make their way through Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason’s (Steve Burton) head.

He fell through the bridge, and now, there is no sign of him. The body that was found was Julian (William deVry).

There are more questions than answers. Viewers saw as Wednesday’s episode ended with Carly receiving a call. It was Chase (Josh Swickard) coming to speak with her and mentioning it is about her husband.

The obvious reason is that Julian was found dead, and it likely isn’t because they found Sonny’s body. Even though he has not yet been found, killing him off would shock viewers to their core.

As Chase prods Carly, prepare for one heck of a performance. She knows more than she is willing to divulge, but will the eager detective catch her by surprise, or does she have him fooled?

Alexis is in a bad way

After Neil (Joe Flanigan) died, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) started her downhill spiral. She has been keeping her head in a bottle.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Molly (Haley Pullos) have both offered assistance, but she has declined. As they both turn their backs, will this be rock bottom?

Look for Finn (Michael Easton) to try and talk sense into his buddy.

Now that Julian is gone, will Alexis finally rally for herself and get the help she needs? Watching her drop her phone after seeing the headline about her one true love has fans wondering what will happen with the lawyer who was once regarded as a respected and strong woman.

Britt chooses a side

The General Hospital previews for next Monday show Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) talking to Jason. She has to make her mind up about where her loyalty lies.

Will she join forces with Stone Cold and Sonny, or does she stick by Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and hope that she makes it through what he is doing alive?

Her moral compass is uneasy, and the decision on which side to choose weighs heavily on the bad girl. She is more reformed than most think, but is she willing to go the entire way to ensure her boss gets what he deserves?

It is another short week for General Hospital with only three new episodes in. Thursday will have an encore presentation of Mike’s (Max Gail) final episode with Courtney (Alicia Willis) appearing to take her father home.

There is no episode of Friday with the soap being preempted for sports.

