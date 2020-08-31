General Hospital is throwing curveballs left and right. The ending of Monday’s episode left viewers wondering if Neil (Joe Flanigan) is dead.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) finally opened up to Neil about where she wanted things to go, and now, there may not be anywhere for things to go from here.

Is Neil dead on General Hospital?

After Alexis found Neil’s feet cold and couldn’t get him to wake up, General Hospital left viewers hanging. The two had spent the afternoon and overnight together. She was bringing coffee for him in the morning, only to find him unresponsive.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

The preview for tomorrow’s General Hospital episode shows Alexis calling someone upstairs for help. Will it be Sam (Kelly Monaco) or Molly (Haley Pullos)? At this point, it could be anyone. Maybe she was able to call for the medics.

Neil’s condition is unknown at this point. There had been high hopes for the Alexis/Neil storyline after General Hospital tore apart Julian (William deVry) and Alexis. Now, it appears that she sacrificed her entire career and moral compass (what was left of it anyway) for nothing.

At this point, Neil could be dead. There were some rumblings back in April that indicated there would be a death on General Hospital. While Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) fate is still hanging in the balance, killing her off now would be silly. Could Neil Byrne be the one dead on General Hospital?

No official statement from General Hospital or Joe Flanigan

Currently, there is no statement about Joe Flanigan leaving the role of Neil on General Hospital. He hasn’t been on social media for over two weeks, so there is nothing to suggest he was done filming with the ABC soap.

No official news has come about the fate of Neil either. General Hospital has remained silent about what happened to Neil on Monday’s episode. After a lot of back and forth between him and Alexis, his sudden death could be enough to send her over the edge.

Nancy Lee Grahn took to Twitter to joke about the ending. She said, “My fiancé after hearing about today’s #GH has requested to sleep in the guest bedroom from now on.”

It looks probable that Neil is going to meet an untimely death. General Hospital spoilers revealed that Alexis will be heartbroken. She will also want to know more information as she speaks with Sam.

To find out if Neil is dead on General Hospital, be sure to tune in every day!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.