General Hospital spoilers for next week: Spinelli devises a plan, Robert makes a promise, and Sonny has plans

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes promise there is still much to reconcile in Port Charles.

The Nurses Ball telethon put a chain of events into motion, and next week, the show will revisit some of them. A phone call could change everything, while someone’s past may come back and cost them ten-fold.

Peter’s mess

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) confirmed she is expecting during the Nurses Ball telethon. It was live on the air, and that was when Peter (Wes Ramsey) found out he was going to be a father.

Just moments before, Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) connected the dots and revealed to Robert (Tristan Rogers) they finally had evidence that Peter was a bad guy.

Their plan was throttled due to the announcement and their care for the women in his life.

Next week, General Hospital spoilers reveal Peter will run to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) for advice. He knows all about what he did and didn’t do. After his experience in Port Charles and the lies with Nina (Cynthia Watros), who else would be a better resource?

What will the advice be that Peter gets from Valentin?

Meanwhile, Spinelli will come up with a plan toward the end of the week. Will it be about Peter and saving Maxie, or will it be something completely different?

Dante will be back in the fold

After months of being gone again, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is back. Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Dustin (Mark Lawson) continue to move forward, but his impending return will throw a wrench into things.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) begins to worry about him. She misses her son, and Robert revealed he could get her in to see Dante during the Nurses Ball telethon.

By the end of next week, General Hospital spoilers tease that Robert makes another promise to the worried mom. She has been through a lot with what happened to Dante while he was undercover and Brook Lynn’s (Briana Lane) attack, so Olivia needs some reassurance.

Sonny hears about Mike

It has been a rough couple of months for Mike (Max Gail). Sonny (Maurice Benard) knows it is only a matter of time before his dad succumbs to Alzheimer’s, but he isn’t ready to let him go yet.

General Hospital spoilers reveal he will get a call about his dad. The next day, Sonny is planning a big event. Are the two related, or will the special day be about something else?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.