General Hospital spoilers: Nurses Ball 2020 begins

General Hospital spoilers reveal this will be the most unpredictable Nurses Ball ever. It will be a week of chaos as Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) heads up the annual event.

Last week appeared to tie up some loose ends, but no one will be able to handle what comes next. The Nurses Ball is typically part of May sweeps, so be prepared for plenty of surprises on the way.

Nurses Ball begins

When General Hospital shut down production in mid-March, things were left up in the air. New episodes aired partway through May. It has only been two weeks since new episodes returned, and now, the Nurses Ball is front and center.

Lucy revealed last week that the Nurses Ball was “tomorrow.” The news shocked some General Hospital viewers as there hasn’t been a ton of promotion ahead of the event.

With the evening at Wyndemere winding down, it is likely that the actual Nurses Ball won’t begin until around Wednesday.

There is plenty in store for the good people of Port Charles. Cyrus (Jeff Kober) has his foot in the door at the hospital, and now, is a donor to the Nurses Ball.

Things will begin to unravel and nothing will ever be the same.

What will happen at the Nurses Ball?

The General Hospital preview video for this week at the Nurses Ball shows plenty of things getting started.

Something isn’t right with Nelle (Chloe Lanier). A kidnapping of Wiley is suspected, and what better time than to do it during the Nurses Ball?

In the video, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) says, “Oh my God,” like something is happening. Nelle has already had fake documents made for her and the boy. She has nothing to lose at this point.

Ava (Maura West) will ask Julian (William deVry) where his poisonous bride is, leaving him looking concerned. Does he know what Nelle plans to do? If so, he is in for a world of trouble when the truth gets out!

Maxie (Kirsten Storms), Anna (Finola Hughes), Mac (John J. York), and Robert (Tristan Rogers) are all wearing their 2020 Nurses Ball shirts.

She turns around and is startled, but why? Anna and the guys are at the Metro Court, but what are they looking for?

Be sure to tune in all week to see how the Nurses Ball plays out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.