Kelly Monaco back at General Hospital: When will she debut?

General Hospital will be getting Sam back! After a few weeks of Lindsay Hartley in the role, Kelly Monaco is back and filming in the role she originated.

For nearly two decades, viewers have come to know Kelly Monaco as Samantha McCall Morgan. While Lindsay Hartley did a good job in the role, General Hospital fans have been anxious to have Kelly back.

What happened to Kelly Monaco?

When General Hospital resumed filming, Kelly Monaco had issues with the masks on set. She was there for the first day, but things didn’t go as planned.

According to Kelly’s mom, she had to quarantine for two weeks before being allowed back on set. She had been tested for COVID-19 and each test came back negative. She wasn’t sick at all but protocol dictated that she couldn’t work for the next two weeks.

Lindsay Hartley was called in to fill in for her during the first two weeks back. It has been confirmed that Kelly Monaco is back filming at General Hospital and Lindsay’s short stint has been completed.

Viewers last saw Lindsay’s version of Sam when she was talking to Jason (Steve Burton) in his hospital room.

When Kelly Monaco will debut on General Hospital as Sam remains to be seen. It is unclear how much was filmed with Lindsay Hartley ahead of her return. With the Nurses Ball next week and General Hospital spoilers revealing Sam will be spending more time with Jason, it could be either actress in the role.

What is in store for Sam?

The Sam and Jason situation is still a bit up in the air. They were working on staying apart because of her parole. Now that the situation has changed, will JaSam get back to normal or will things still be awkward?

Sam is part of the reason Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) was able to overtake ELQ. She allowed him to have Scout and Danny’s proxy until they turn 18 just so she was able to get a new and more understanding parole officer.

With the Nurses Ball gearing up to take place, there are so many possibilities. Sam has been a character involved in a lot of the Port Charles happenings and her character is important to the canvas.

With Kelly Monaco headed back to General Hospital, viewers are ready to see where Sam will land and how the next several weeks will go.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.