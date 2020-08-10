General Hospital spoilers: Curtis warns Cyrus, Brando denies involvement, and Valentin shows himself

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the ABC soap show both promises and decisions being made.

It is the second week of new episodes since the coronavirus pandemic shut down production back in March. A lot happened last week, and now, more information will come out about what is happening in Port Charles.

Curtis warns Cyrus

The big bad on General Hospital right now is Cyrus (Jeff Kober). He is up to no good, and wanting in on the hospital is going to cause even more issues.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) is going to lie to TJ (Tajh Bellow) this week. She is the one helping Cyrus, but no one knows just how deep she is in. Curtis (Donnell Turner) is going to give him a stern warning after running into him at the Metro Court.

Custody of Wiley

It looks like the custody battle over Wiley will be decided this week. It is likely going to happen at the end of the week and maybe even pour over into next week on General Hospital.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) lost her cool in court after Nina (Cynthia Watros) testified about her new marriage to Julian (William deVry). Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) have remained compliant and followed what they should have done to the letter.

It is likely Michael will get custody, but Nelle has some tricks up her sleeve.

ELQ meeting

The General Hospital weekly spoilers revealed that there would be an emergency ELQ meeting. Ned (Wally Kurth) is going to call it to force the person who is initiating a takeover to reveal themselves.

No one has any idea that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is the one making all of the moves. He has Brook Lynn (Briana Lane) in his corner, and that is going to cause issues between her and Ned.

Brando denies tinkering with Jason’s bike

In the General Hospital clip, Brando (Johnny Wactor) is adamant that he didn’t do anything to Jason’s (Steve Burton) bike.

Curtis found Stone Cold on the road after what appeared to be a motorcycle accident. Cyrus visited Brando’s shop, and that information was already shared with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Now, he will be under suspicion. If anything happens to Jason, Brando may be a dead man walking — especially if it is found out that the bike was tampered with.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.