General Hospital spoilers: Brook Lynn’s prognosis and Wiley’s kidnapping

General Hospital is going to be intense this week. Spoilers reveal that it is all about Wiley and his kidnapping coupled with what will happen with Brook Lynn (Briana Lane) and her injuries.

Port Charles will deal with the fallout of the Nurses Ball telethon for weeks to come. This week, though, answers will be given on what happens next. Will the town ever be the same following the recent events?

Brook Lynn’s fate

Viewers watched as Nelle (Chloe Lanier) sliced Brook Lynn’s neck. The injury wasn’t shown, but it was implied that it would affect her future.

Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Dustin (Mark Lawson) found her and immediately notified authorities. She was whisked to General Hospital with Dr. Finn (Michael Easton) by her side.

In the General Hospital promo video, Ned (Wally Kurth) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) are shown comforting each other in the hospital as they wait for answers about Brook Lynn. Will this open up Ned’s eyes to the importance of family over the business?

Portia (Brook Kerr) has answers for them, but will it be good news? Speculation is looming that she won’t be able to sing again. Could Nelle have ruined her career with the scissors to the throat?

Wiley is gone

After a night at the Nurses Ball telethon, Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) come home to a drugged up Monica (Leslie Charleson). Shortly after, he discovers that Wiley is missing.

Michael can be seen calling the police and telling them Wiley has been kidnapped. Nelle is, of course, the prime suspect. Will they find her before it is too late?

Sonny (Maurice Benard) promises that they will find Wiley. With all of his resources, that is at least a step in the right direction. Nelle has secured passports and new identities for herself and her son through Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Julian (William deVry) is the one who removed Wiley from the Quartermaine home. As he holds Nelle at gunpoint, will he have the courage to shoot her? He could redeem himself to everyone in Port Charles by “saving” the little boy and getting rid of Nelle once and for all.

As the week unfolds, be sure to tune in so that not a moment of the suspense is missed. Will Nelle finally pay for her crimes? Will Brook Lynn ever sing again? Everything hangs in the balance.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.