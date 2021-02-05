General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina makes a move and Kristina returns

Port Charles will feel Nina’s anger next week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal a lot is about to unfold in Port Charles.

After a slow start to February sweeps, viewers are ready to see what is going to come of some of the secrets that have been lurking in the shadows.

As Port Charles braces for a hectic month, General Hospital viewers are ready to see it all unfold.

Davis women bond

It has been a tough year for Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and her girls. Her spiraling out of control and near-fatal actions toward Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) have given the family a new perspective.

Look for Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) to return next week and spend some time with her sisters. Both Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Molly (Haley Pullos) have had their fair share of dealing with Alexis, but Krissy has been away. What will she make of the situation?

On top of Alexis’ chaos, Sonny (Maurice Benard) is presumed dead. There is a lot for her to deal with in the coming week.

Nina’s life gets chaotic

Upon finding out that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) was likely her daughter, her connection to Wiley (Theo and Erik Olson) is a big deal. After spending time this week talking with Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), she wants the chance to know him.

Her anger is going to get the best of her next week. There is so much she wants to make up for, and the people who kept secrets from her may be made to pay. What will Nina (Cynthia Watros) do to make sure she has a shot at seeing Wiley?

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) sees a glimmer of hope. He may be able to slide back into Nina’s life after the recent betrayal from Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Carly (Laura Wright). While he also lied to his lady love, he did it to give her what she wanted, not to hide who her daughter was.

Peter’s truth unravels

After taking a meeting with Anna (Finola Hughes) and putting the pieces together, Valentin has a lot to say to Peter (Wes Ramsey). He has wanted to be there for him. After all, he is the one who handed him off to Faison (Anders Hove) as a baby.

With people pushing Maxie about Peter, she begins to doubt her feelings for him. Are they genuine? Is she holding on to a piece of Nathan (Ryan Paevey) through Peter?

Meanwhile, other people in Port Charles are beginning to connect the dots. Liesel (Kathleen Gati) is determined to make him pay, and with Dante doing the dirty work, it looks like she is closer than ever to being able to reemerge publicly for all to see.

To find out what else happens next week on General Hospital, be sure to tune in each and every day.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.