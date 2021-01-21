General Hospital spoilers: Lexi Ainsworth brings Kristina back to Port Charles

General Hospital is gearing up for February sweeps and with that comes the return of one of Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) kids.

No, it won’t be Morgan (Bryan Craig) gracing Port Charles (yet anyway).

Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) is going to be back in the fold after being missing for months. Her absence has been a hot topic among viewers, especially because she wasn’t there when Mike (Max Gail) died.

When will Kristina appear in Port Charles?

After she shared a post on her Instagram stories of herself watching the inauguration while on set, Lexi Ainsworth confirmed to Soap Opera News that she would be back on the smallscreen on February 8.

The timing coincides with February sweeps and that could mean a variety of things. With Sonny still missing and presumed dead, she could be coming back home to be with the family. Of course, her mother, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is spiraling out of control, so that could also be a way back to town.

Lexi’s absence has been baffling for viewers. There has been a lot happening in her family, and she has not been a part of it. From Alexis falling off the wagon to Sonny missing, not seeing Kristina on General Hospital hasn’t felt right.

Where will Kristina fit in when she returns to General Hospital?

At this point, February sweeps are being set up. Viewers know that Sonny was discovered but is suffering from amnesia.

Currently, he is with Phyllis Caulfield (Juliette Jeffers). She has been helping him because he has no idea who he is or where he came from. This could tie her into so much more for the show, but for now, it is moving at a slow pace.

Being Sonny and Alexis’ daughter has always weighed on Kristina. She has been through a lot on the show, especially after escaping the cult. Her return to Port Charles has been long overdue.

Where the writers will put her remains to be seen. There have been so many opportunities for Lexi Ainsworth to be on screen and they didn’t make it happen. It could have been a filming conflict, but it wasn’t just one storyline.

Details about how long she will appear weren’t made available. If her first air date is in February, she is likely going to be around for a few weeks. They typically film four to six weeks in advance depending on how much can get done.

Be sure to tune in and follow all of the juicy drama Port Charles has to offer ahead of Lexi’s return as Kristina.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.