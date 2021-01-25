General Hospital spoilers: Secrets explode in Port Charles

Elizabeth’s life is turned upside down on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that things are about to get kicked into high gear as February sweeps approach.

There is just one week left until the first big sweeps period of 2021 and viewers are ready to see what is going to go down in Port Charles.

After last week’s events, things are going to explode this week. From the truth about the half-heart necklace to the news that Franco’s (Roger Howarth) tumor is back, you won’t want to miss a single second of what’s to come.

Michael gets a call

While at the Metro Court, Michael (Chad Duell) gets a call. He reveals that he has to leave and looks concerned.

Could this be about Sonny (Maurice Benard) and his whereabouts? Remember, he is suffering from amnesia and believes his name is Mike. Last week, it appeared that he was in the beginning of a manic episode, and without his meds, there’s no telling what could happen.

Another possibility is that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) calls Michael to talk. She is working out who she wants to be with, and General Hospital spoilers hinted that it could be Chase (Josh Swickard), leaving Michael to try and figure out what his next move will be.

Franco’s medical crisis is made public

Peter (Wes Ramsey) got access to Franco’s medical information by way of his sister, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). Before she had a change of heart and revealed he should leave, the damage was already done.

Armed with the information about his brain tumor having returned, Peter is going to expose him by running a story in The Invader. The video reveals that as the news spreads throughout Port Charles, there are several questions.

This may be the one one thing that changes Britt’s mind about Peter. She has been hesitating to work with Jason (Steve Burton) when it comes to her brother, but now, she may consider that what he’s said about him is true.

Meanwhile, Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) is going to ask Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) about whether the article revealing what is happening to Franco is true. It is going to raise several red flags, especially because the last time he was dealing with a tumor, he terrorized the people of Port Charles.

It may be a while before the truth behind Peter’s intentions are revealed, but because Franco has some of Drew’s (Billy Miller) memories that are manifesting, he decided to expose the tumor. That way, if Franco does remember anything incriminating about Peter, people will think it is because of the tumor and not the truth.

Nina’s necklace

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) had the second half of the heart necklace that belonged to Nina (Cynthia Watros). Both Carly (Laura Wright) and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) know that the missing piece to Nina’s search is there, but have vowed to keep it a secret.

Ava (Maura West) is in possession of the piece now. Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola) found it while in the clearing where Nelle and Carly fought. Joss (Eden McCoy) gave it to Ava because it was for her sister, not for any other reason.

Now, Carly and Jax are stuck in the predicament that Nina will likely find out about Nelle having the other half of her necklace. As the General Hospital preview ends, Jax admits he can no longer lie to her, but the questions is, will he actually come clean?

Be sure to tune in daily to find out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.