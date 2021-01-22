General Hospital spoilers for next week: Familiar faces return, Britt teams up with Jason, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise that things are going to get moving toward February sweeps.

There are several mysteries still circulating in Port Charles right now. Viewers need Sonny (Maurice Benard) to remember who he is and to be found.

The other half of Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) heart necklace is in Ava’s (Maura West) possession and the takedown of Peter (Wes Ramsey) are both storylines that are at the forefront.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

As the show kicks off next week, there is a lot going on. Coming off hot on a week of gains and losses, Port Charles may be turned upside down.

Willow makes a decision

The foursome of Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Michael (Chad Duell), Chase (Josh Swickard), and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) has some sorting out to do where their lives are concerned.

Feelings are creeping back now that the truth has been revealed, and they need to work through where things are going moving forward.

It is clear that Willow still loves Chase very much. He was the first man she trusted with her heart following the loss of her son and the emotional abuse she was put through at the hands of Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). Now, she is questioning whether he or Michael is the right one for her.

Read More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas loses it

On Monday, she makes a decision. With that, Michael will have to figure out what he wants for his life.

By mid-week, Sasha will need someone to be there for her. Despite everything that has happened, Willow will be that person she leans on.

Will the two women be able to repair the trust and bond that was broken with the web of lies Chase and Sasha put out?

Familiar faces are back on screen

After what seems like forever, Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) will be back. She is the one who is reportedly taking care of Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) mom, so her appearance may be linked to that.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that she is going to be working hard to distract Ava. Will this be because she is in possession of the half-heart necklace, or because she is getting close to discovering something else?

Lucy (Lynn Herring) is going to be back as well. This time, she is going to face off with Carly (Laura Wright). What beef do these two have?

Jason and Britt develop a plan

After Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) found Peter copying Franco’s (Roger Howarth) medical records, she begins to believe that what Jason (Steve Burton) told her about him may be true.

Next week, the two come up with another strategy. As she is helping him with both Cyrus and Peter, there is no telling what the plan will be.

Trusting Jason isn’t going to be easy for her, but she knows he is right.

To find out how everything plays out, be sure to tune in daily!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.