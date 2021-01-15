General Hospital spoilers for next week: Olivia wants answers, Ava extends an olive branch, and Joss is there for Carly

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episode promise the drama is just getting started.

After falling two episodes behind over the last two weeks, viewers are ready to see how things will unfold in Port Charles as February sweeps is just around the corner.

The biggest storyline of all is Sonny (Maurice Benard) and his lack of memories. He doesn’t know who he is or where he came from. His family gathered to mourn him as the search turned to recovery instead of rescue.

Carly makes a tough call

With everything going on, Carly (Laura Wright) has to make several decisions. She had to accept the reality (as she knows it) that Sonny may never come home.

Not only has she been affected by this, but she also has her children to think about. Donna is still a baby and Joss (Eden McCoy) is dead set on being there for her mother.

Near the end of the week, Joss will be there for Carly. Whether it is dealing with the Sonny situation remains to be seen, but she is her mother’s daughter and will draw on that when the time comes.

Ava pushes too much

It is clear that Ava (Maura West) wants her daughter to be with her, and while her timing may not have been good, the sentiment remains the same.

While prodding Carly about Avery’s (Ava and Grace Scarola) necklace, she may inadvertently expose the secret about Nelle (Chloe Lanier) allegedly being Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter.

The little girl wants her necklace while Carly keeps avoiding giving it to her because of the consequences it could have on everyone involved.

At the end of the week on General Hospital, Ava will step up and extend an olive branch to make peace. Who will be on the receiving end of her gesture?

Olivia noses around

In her quest to find answers, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) may get more than she bargained for. Tracy (Jane Elliot) set up Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to keep the truth about her drunken tryst with Ned (Wally Kurth) quiet.

Remember, Tracy promised she would do whatever it takes for her family. But with Alexis adamant she didn’t drive drunk, Olivia is going to look for answers.

What will she find out when the questions she wants to have answered lead to revelations she wasn’t prepared for?

Be sure to tune in next week to find out what happens in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.