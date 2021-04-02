General Hospital spoilers for next week: Peter wants to make a deal and Alexis gets her affairs in order

Peter thinks he has the power on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes reveal there are still a lot of unanswered questions hanging around Port Charles.

The reality of the events in court this week will play out next week as Taggert (Real Andrews) and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) look for a way to get Cyrus (Jeff Kober) to pay for his crimes and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has to sort out her affairs.

Ava and Nikolas are back

It has been a while since Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) were front and center, but next week, they will be.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Another package arrives for Ava, but who could be sending it? Remember, she received the roach and believed Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) might have sent it. Some General Hospital fans think Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) was behind it. After all, he hates the idea that his father is involved with Ava.

Nikolas is going to cross paths with Cyrus, but what will the two talk about. Technically the alleged drug kingpin is his uncle, but something tells us that their conversation isn’t going to be about family.

Speaking of family, Laura (Genie Francis) is going to cross paths with her brother too. He is going to offer her something, but she wants nothing to do with him.

Peter tries to strike a deal

As Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) make plans to keep her daughter safe from Peter (Wes Ramsey), he is going to attempt to strike a deal with the two people who betrayed him the most.

What could Peter possibly offer Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart)? They are involved with Carly (Laura Wright) now, as she attempts to get Jason (Steve Burton) sprung from jail.

Will their guilt over Peter cause them to make some bad decisions and jeopardize what they promised to Carly?

Alexis gets help

Now that her fate has been sealed, Alexis needs to get everything in order. Her three daughters will be there for her, especially as they face the fact that she is going to prison.

When she needs honesty, it is exactly what she is going to get. Sam (Kelly Monaco) will be there to lend an ear and help with anything else she needs. Molly (Haley Pullos) isn’t going to have an easy time either.

A lot is going down in Port Charles next week and viewers won’t want to miss a single second of the action.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.