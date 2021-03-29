General Hospital spoilers: Consequences are coming to Port Charles

Carly wants to make a deal with Cyrus to save Jason but he doesn’t want it. Pic credit: ABC

It is time for the residents of Port Charles to face their consequences this week on General Hospital.

From Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) having to enter a plea to Taggert (Real Andrews) facing the fallout of his crimes against Cyrus (Jeff Kober), there will be a lot to digest in the coming week.

Don’t forget that Jason (Steve Burton) is behind bars for killing Franco (Roger Howarth) and the women in his life aren’t too happy with the situation.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Carly has a plan

Last week on General Hospital, Carly (Laura Wright) ran into Cyrus. She knows that Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) is the witness who reportedly saw Jason kill Franco.

Cyrus put her up to it, and Carly knows it. So when he basically told her that Gladys would recant if his mother was returned unharmed, she knew she had to take the chance.

As Carly talks to Jason in the jail, he is adamant that they are not taking the deal. He doesn’t want to give Cyrus leverage for his freedom. He didn’t kill Franco, and everyone who knows him knows it isn’t possible. That’s not how Stone Cold operates.

Court appearances

It is time for Alexis to face the music for her actions. She was drinking when she jabbed Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) with a syringe that nearly killed him.

Drinking has been a big issue for Alexis over the last several months. While her daughters attempt to reason with her, it looks like she may have made her decision about how she plans to handle it all.

Meanwhile, Taggert is shown rising in court. He has had some time to think about his next move, and now, he will have to decide what happens next. He did what he thought was right for his daughter when he played dead with the help of Sonny (Maurice Benard), Epiphany (Sonya Eddy), and a few other people.

Will he be harshly sentenced, or will he be able to go free?

Peter is told off

Believing it was a good idea to give Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) his condolences regarding Franco’s passing. She isn’t having it from him and tells him that with some well-timed curse words.

The nerve he has isn’t shocking, especially because he believes that since Jason is in custody for the murder, no one will know he is the true murderer. Of course, he didn’t count on Jason telling Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) about his theory.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) is also seen issuing a stern warning to Peter. She believes that Dante will complete the mission, but with the deprogramming he had done, that may no longer be the case. Either way, though, Peter’s time as a living, breathing man may be coming to an end.

Be sure to tune in all week so you don’t miss a single moment of the juicy drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.