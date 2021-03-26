General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly and Anna team up, Gladys gets busy, and Alexis gets support

Carly has a lot on her plate next week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise heightened drama is on the horizon.

Several secrets are bubbling underneath the surface, and when they get ready to explode, the people of Port Charles won’t know what hit them.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) is still a problem, and it doesn’t look like he will back down anytime soon. That, coupled with Franco’s (Roger Howarth) death, has people on edge all around town.

Carly and Anna work together

Two heads are better than one, and next week, Carly (Laura Wright) and Anna (Finola Hughes) team-up.

It looks like it will be to have Peter pay for Franco’s murder. Jason (Steve Burton) is the suspect, but General Hospital viewers know he didn’t do it.

Anyone who knows the hitman knows that there is never any evidence that leads back to him when he does do questionable things. He would never have stuck around and called for help.

What they uncover remains to be seen, but Carly is nothing if not determined. Anna has experience on the super spy level, and they will be a stellar team.

Gladys is a big problem

Knowing that Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) is working for Cyrus (Jeff Kober) has General Hospital fans hating her. She’s the reason Jason was arrested in the first place.

Her primary focus is getting everything she wants, no matter the cost. Gladys was the cause behind Cyrus’ intel about Dev (Ashton Arbab) not being Brando’s (Johnny Wactor) son. She had caused her son grief, and now, she doesn’t care what the next move will be.

When she crosses Carly next week, she better be prepared. Brando may have to choose between his mom and Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) family, and it doesn’t look like the former will win out.

Alexis’ storyline is talked about

Next week, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will find herself surrounded by two friends. Both Finn (Michael Easton) and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) show up for her.

At one point, Molly (Haley Pullos) needs TJ (Tajh Bellow) to comfort her. There has been discussion about how Alexis will plead in court, and it looks like she will be making her decision.

Britt and Maxie put their heads together

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) insists that she has a plan for handling Peter. Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) is worried about her former sister-in-law.

The two will toss around ideas, but both have master planning skills, so one of their suggestions is bound to work — or at least be entertaining for viewers.

It will be another chaotic week in Port Charles, and the build-up for May sweeps is just around the corner.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.