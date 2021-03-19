General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina seeks Phyllis, Carly takes a meeting, and Maxie spends time with friends

Maxie gets support from friends next week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s ABC soap episodes promise more drama is on the horizon.

Things have picked up tremendously on the soap over the last several weeks. From the double wedding that didn’t happen to a paternity test shocker, the people of Port Charles are left to pick up the pieces.

Franco’s (Roger Howarth) death has changed several lives, and next week, it continues. There are many events to unpack, and with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) believing that Jason (Steve Burton) shot her husband, nothing is left unsaid.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Nina leaves town

This week, Nina (Cynthia Watros) revealed she needed to get out of town. From her friend Franco’s loss to her misstep while speaking to and visiting Wiley (Theo and Erik Olson), leaving Port Charles seems to be the only logical thing for the heartbroken editor to do.

Spoilers for next week’s General Hospital tease that Sonny and Mike’s (both Maurice Benard) worlds may collide, and Nina goes to see Phyllis (Joyce Guy). The situation will get interesting, especially with the way she feels about Carly (Laura Wright) right now.

Remember, Nina phoned Phyllis, and “Mike” answered the phone. She had a lightbulb moment but never followed up on it.

As Carly pushes Jax (Ingo Rademacher) to chase after the woman he loves, things begin to get complicated once again. He may be off to search for her, but not before Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has words with him.

Maxie is still reeling

After learning the truth about Peter (Wes Ramsey), Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is still working on a new normal.

Don’t worry, though. Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Lucas (Matt Trudeau) help pick up their friend. This group meeting should be interesting, especially when the three of them get going.

Speaking of Peter, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is still programmed to end him. Liesl (Kathleen Gati) almost clicked the pen (his trigger) at the double wedding, but she was stopped short.

Anna (Finola Hughes) is determined to find out what happened to Dante, and next week, she gets closer to the truth.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Other Port Charles news

Meanwhile, Laura (Genie Francis) is dumbfounded when she trusts Martin (Michael E. Knight), and he doesn’t come through for her. Was she wrong to think that her brother wouldn’t doublecross her for Cyrus (Jeff Kober)?

Also, look for Carly to take a meeting with Cyrus. It doesn’t sound good, and knowing her temper and mouth, it may not end well.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the chaos is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.