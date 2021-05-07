General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly and Jax disagree, Jason and Britt grow close, and more

Carly isn’t going to let Cyrus trample Sonny’s territory. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal that the drama and action will keep coming.

This week was an intense kick-off for May sweeps, but a welcome one where viewers are concerned.

We saw someone boss up, a budding relationship happening, and a criminal who is boiling and ready to make a big move against those who may have wronged them.

Carly and Jax continue to butt heads

After discovering she runs Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) business, Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is none too pleased with his baby mama. Carly (Laura Wright) bossed up when it came to the meeting of the five families, solidifying her spot at the table.

Next week, don’t expect anything to change. Carly is set on making sure Cyrus (Jeff Kober) doesn’t get a leg up on her, and so far, things are working in her favor. However, that doesn’t get Jax off her back.

Spoilers for General Hospital reveal that the two will hit another crossroads when they talk about what is best for their daughter, Josslyn (Eden McCoy). She feels like she is old enough to know what’s going on, and Carly agrees, but that doesn’t mean Jax is on the same page.

Jason and Britt cozy up

Just as suspected, it looks like a Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Jason (Steve Burton) are being set up as a potential pairing. While some viewers aren’t thrilled with it, some see the chemistry between them.

She saved Jason’s life, and now, Carly will be indebted to her. Now that they are on the run because the safe house was compromised, they will bond. When Britt opens up to Stone Cold, they may realize they are more alike than they care to admit.

A new face debuts

Earlier this week, it was announced that Kimberly J. Brown would be joining General Hospital. Her first airdate is Monday, but the character she is playing remains unknown.

Speculation is that she may be the nurse hired to watch over Maxie (Kirsten Storms) as she awaits the arrival of her daughter. Peter (Wes Ramsey) insisted it happen, but is this where Kimberly comes in?

Speaking of Maxie, look for some bumps in her plan. She agreed to let Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) raise her child, for the time being, allowing Peter to believe their baby died. That isn’t going to be easy, though.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will throw the Quartermaine heiress a curveball, but there’s nothing Brook Lynn can’t handle, right?

To see how everything turns out, be sure to tune in daily.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.