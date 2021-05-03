General Hospital spoilers: Cam is in trouble and Britt is kidnapped

“Mike” is concerned about Nina on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital is kicking off May sweeps with plenty of drama. From shooting to kidnapping, the ABC soap is hitting the ground with both feet.

Cameron (William Lipton) has been hellbent on making Jason (Steve Burton) pay for Franco’s (Roger Howarth) death. The only problem is, Jason isn’t the murderer — Peter (Wes Ramsey).

In a moment of passion, will Cam ruin his life over something he believes is true?

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Jordan questions Cameron

In the General Hospital preview video, Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) questions Cameron about why he had the gun. He is in the PCPD interrogation room, with Scotty (Kin Shriner) there too.

Jordan is seen calling for help in what appears to be Jason’s hospital room in another scene. It is unlikely he was there as his escape has been planned and put into motion.

Finally, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is seen cradling Cam’s head while they still appear to be at the PCPD. Who did he shoot? What will be the outcome? Will Scotty finally let him in on the secret that Jason did not shoot Franco?

Britt is kidnapped and drugged

Despite warnings from Jason, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) decided to risk everything to help him. She teamed up with Carly (Laura Wright), who put an escape plan into motion. With Brick (Stephen A. Smith) helping out, everything looks like it is airtight, but unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

It’s likely Jason makes it out okay as General Hospital spoilers teased Cyrus (Jeff Kober) would be angry about something this week. However, the same can’t be said for Britt, who finds herself being taken by her boss’ associates.

She has experienced some symptoms, which have raised speculation she has the same genetic condition as Faison (Anders Hove). Jason also noticed her hands shaking, so learning that she is in a bad spot might cause him to worry. After all, the writers have teased a pairing between the two.

Look for the Cassadine dinner party to happen this week as Carly wants Cyrus distracted so that she can pull off his escape. With Ava (Maura West) and Laura (Genie Francis) on her side, this plan may work. However, something says the “family” dinner hosted at Wyndemere may be more trouble than it’s worth.

Also, keep an eye out for the trouble Nina (Cynthia Watros) will find herself in. Will this be the beginning to “Mike” (Maurice Benard) returning to his life as Sonny?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.