General Hospital spoilers for next week: Brando tries to reason with Cyrus and Maxie worries

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal May sweeps are still coming in hot.

There have been plenty of twists and turns, and as the month heads toward its end, more is still on the way.

With so many storylines ready to reach the climax, which ones will be wrapped up with the exit of sweeps?

Nina and ‘Mike’

As Nina (Cynthia Watros) and “Mike” (Maurice Benard) continue to play games with Elijah (Dan White), everything is at stake.

He isn’t buying her story, and when she was caught in his office, he knew something was up. Elijah may talk a good game, but “Mike” isn’t stupid. His Sonny instincts are kicking in, and when he gets wind, not everything is as it seems, warning Nina is his top priority.

Unfortunately, she will find herself in a bind, and we believe it has everything to do with going too far where Elijah is concerned.

It is unclear when this storyline will wrap up and when “Mike” will finally go back to his life as Sonny Corinthos. Nina will be in big trouble when Carly (Laura Wright) finds out what has been going on, and with the power trip she’s been on, it won’t be good.

Maxie and Brook Lynn

Time is of the essence for Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton). This baby swap plan continues to hit snag after snag, with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) being on the run with Jason (Steve Burton) being the most significant issue.

Next week, General Hospital spoilers reveal Brook Lynn will have to avoid Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). He will be all over her as her “due date” nears. Meanwhile, Maxie will have to trust in the plan they have while hoping her partner in crime can escape her overbearing baby daddy.

As for Britt, she is going to make time to listen to Jason. He has stood by her through this potential Huntington’s diagnosis. She will be anxious, but something tells us his words will be wise.

Brando and Cyrus

Now that Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) confirmed Brando (Johnny Wactor) is the father of her baby, things are going to heat up.

Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) obsession with her is well-known, and despite risking his life, Brando will attempt to reason with him.

Something tells us it doesn’t go over well because, by the end of the week, Brando will be answering questions Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) has for him. Cyrus knew about Dev (Ashton Arbab) not being his son, and that is the leverage he has used to keep him under his thumb.

Will this be worth it for Brando?

