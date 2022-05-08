The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy confronts Sheila

Steffy remembers Sheila shot her and killed Finn. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal it’s a showdown that fans of the hit CBS soap opera have been waiting weeks to play out.

May sweeps are in full swing, and Bold is bringing the heat as one hot button storyline is taken to the next level. The daytime drama has been heavily focused on Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) shooting Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan), resulting in Finn’s death.

It will remain a pivotal story throughout sweeps months as the show utilizes Jacqueline before she goes on maternity leave. Jacqueline is expecting her third child with her husband Elan any day now.

Thanks to the promo video released by CBS, B&B viewers have been given a glimpse of Steffy dropping the bombshell to Sheila that she remembers the shooting.

Sheila plays coy

The footage kicks off with a flashback of that fateful night at Il Giardino before showing Steffy questioning what type of “animal shoots someone in cold blood.” With Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) by her side, Steffy coldly stares at Sheila, waiting for an answer.

Scrambling to keep her secret, Sheila declares they will probably never find out. Little does Sheila know, she’s busted, and Steffy is about to unleash her fury.

An angry Steffy calls out Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Steffy remembers what went down the night her husband was killed. As Steffy confronts Sheila, fans are in for a real treat with this showdown.

Now that Steffy remembers Sheila was the shooter, the gloves are off, and her hatred can’t be controlled. A stunned Sheila stands there while Steffy screams that she was there and remembers.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

“You killed your own son,” Steffy blasts before the promo video ends, leaving Bold fans anxiously awaiting what comes next.

The truth about the shooting is coming out, but that doesn’t mean Sheila is going anywhere. Sheila has a way of wrangling herself out of disastrous situations.

There’s another Sheila secret that has yet to be exposed too.

As Bold fans know, Sheila, Steffy, and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) know that Sheila spiked Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) champagne on New Year’s Eve, leading her to get drunk. The drunken night also prompted Brooke to kiss Deacon (Sean Kanan), which resulted in Ridge running back to Taylor (Krista Allen).

Will Steffy also spill that secret, or will she keep it to herself so her parents will stay together? What will Sheila do next after Steffy and Ridge expose her as the shooter?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap opera.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.