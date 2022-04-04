The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Does Steffy die? Is Jacqueline MacInnes Wood leaving?

Steffy is shot on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful continues to drop bombshells on viewers.

Last Friday, Bold viewers watched as Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) shot Finn (Tanner Novlan) when he appeared out of nowhere during her confrontation with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Now, not only does Finn’s life hang in the balance, but Steffy’s does as well.

Will Steffy die on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers wondered whether Finn would die, given the lack of response from Sheila and Steffy when he lost consciousness.

Steffy attempted to get help, but Sheila threatened her with a gun. When she went to press the final 1 in 9-1-1, Sheila shot her too.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is nearing the end of her third pregnancy, so she will need to be off-screen for a while. Typically the writers use some lame story to do the trick, but this time, they foreshadow that Steffy could die.

It’s unlikely that Jacqueline would walk away from the CBS soap, but she is pregnant with her third child and may decide to spend more time with the kids and take some time off. There hasn’t been an announcement from The Bold and the Beautiful actress about her departure, though.

What will happen to Finn and Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Now that The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know Sheila walks away with Finn’s wallet and Steffy’s jewelry to make it look like a robbery, the spoilers that came out last week make more sense.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is the one who discovers the badly shot victims in the alley and calls for help.

One theory teases that Steffy will recover and Finn will die. That has yet to be confirmed and is just one theory floating around social media.

As news about what happened to the married couple, Sheila and Li (Naomi Matsuda) will argue about Finn. No one knows Sheila is why Finn is where he is, and Taylor (Krista Allen) will try to mediate between the women.

This will not be a short storyline and will likely come with some amnesia about how the couple was shot. Sheila isn’t leaving town anytime soon, and she will turn to Deacon for comfort.

How the events unfold remains to be seen, but the writers keep viewers on their toes.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.