What happened to Phoebe on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers may be wondering who Phoebe (MacKenzie Mauzy) is and what happened to her.

She is Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) twin sister, who died in a tragic accident back in 2008.

Her name has been mentioned several times, as her death made a significant impact on Taylor (then Hunter Tylo) and Ridge (then Ronn Moss). She was Steffy’s twin and Thomas’ younger sister. The three of them were the kids from Tridge, and despite having half-siblings, they held a tight bond.

Who was Phoebe on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Phoebe Forrester was the daughter of Ridge and Taylor. She and her twin sister, Steffy, were the final children for the couple, who already had a son, Thomas.

The twin bond Phoebe and Steffy shared was apparent. When Steffy was raising a baby she thought she had adopted, she named the little girl Phoebe in memory of her sister. The baby turned out to be Beth, the daughter Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Spencer) thought was dead.

She was a rambunctious teen, especially when it came to Rick Forrester (then played by Kyle Lowder). Their tumultuous relationship was the cause of her unfortunate death. He, of course, took the blame, despite the accident not being his fault.

How did Phoebe die on The Bold and the Beautiful?

In 2008, after learning that Rick kissed an unsuspecting Steffy, Phoebe went to confront him. As she gets to his office, he tries to leave to get to the event they were both supposed to be attending.

Phoebe follows Rick to his car, and as they argue, she jumps into the car with him. She hit the gas pedal, and he lost control of the vehicle. The Forrester daughter was thrown into a ravine because she wasn’t restrained by a seat belt.

When Rick seeks help, he interrupts Ridge and Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) wedding rehearsal. Ridge leaves to find Phoebe, and when he does, she is barely clinging to life. She wakes up enough to sing to him and passes away in his arms.

The tragedy affected Taylor, Steffy, and Ridge. The women blamed themselves for becoming involved with Rick, which led to the confrontation between him and Phoebe.

As the family deals with Steffy in critical condition, they can’t help but remember Phoebe and how she was taken from them.

