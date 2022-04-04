The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy is critical

Steffy is in critical condition on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a dire situation is in play.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) discovered Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) behind Il Giardino in bad shape. He called for help, and it looks like help arrived just in the nick of time.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) shot both Finn and Steffy but staged the scene to look like a robbery had taken place. She then went back to her hotel to sulk and play the victim.

Will Steffy and Finn make it?

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Steffy is seen on a stretcher as she’s wheeled into the hospital. Bridget (Ashley Jones) is there to attend to her, as she is back in town.

New is Steffy is critical, as viewers see Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Taylor (Krista Allen), and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) rush into the hospital.

Taylor and Ridge wonder why anyone would shoot Steffy and Finn. They have no idea what’s going on with Sheila, which can only make Thomas feel even more uncomfortable about keeping her secret.

Is this the end of the line for Steffy? Will she die at the hands of the woman she has despised and been afraid of for most of her life?

Will Finn make it?

Not too much is being said about Finn in the preview. The Bold and the Beautiful fans began speculating that he would die, especially since he is no longer on frequently and had other endeavors.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed that Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Sheila would face off over Finn. Li is his mom in every way that counts, and Sheila is just the one who gave birth to him. As they wait for word on what will happen with him, Taylor steps in to mediate.

No one is any wiser that Sheila is why the families are at the hospital, waiting to hear any news.

As the rest of the week plays out, no one knows what to expect. The hospital is likely where Deacon comes face to face with Bridget, which all makes sense. The two were once married, and their story is plagued with mistrust and cheating. Hope (Annika Noelle) is the product of the affair between Bridget’s mother, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and her husband, Deacon.

To find out what happens with Finn and Steffy, be sure to tune in daily.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.