The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge’s love choice, Thomas comes clean, and Sheila pays

Bill questions Ridge’s love for Brooke on B&B. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera reveal secrets are exposed, life decisions are made, and a long-awaited showdown.

It’s May sweeps, and Bold writers have been bringing the heat this month. One hot button storyline has been the focal point for weeks, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

However, next week The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will get a glimpse of a fan favorite that’s been MIA for a while.

Will Ridge choose Taylor or Brooke?

The love triangle of Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Taylor (Krista Allen) was pushed aside after Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was shot and Finn (Tanner Novlan) was killed. Next week this is revisited.

Bill (Don Diamont) inserts himself into the situation when he questions Ridge’s love for Brooke to Wyatt (Darin Brooks), Liam (Scott Clifton), and Hope (Annika Noelle). It sounds like Bill has his sights set on Brooke again.

After listening to Deacon (Sean Kanan), Hope seeks out to get answers from her mother. Meanwhile, Taylor leans on Steffy as she worries that her future with Ridge is in jeopardy.

The uncertainty of the love triangle will become clearer next week. Ridge finally makes a decision about his love life, which causes Steffy to get emotional and Taylor to speak her truth.

Thomas spills the beans

For months Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has known the reason Brooke got drunk on New Year’s Eve, leading to her kissing Deacon. The guilt becomes too much for Thomas, who admits it all to Ridge.

Thomas reveals he was in cahoots with Sheila before the shooting and takes full responsibility for the part he played in it. Although Thomas has remorse for his actions, that won’t keep Ridge from exploding at him.

Speaking of Ridge, he will be at Brooke’s side as she learns the extent of Sheila’s crimes, all in the name of getting to know her son and grandson.

Sheila behind bars

There’s no question that the more Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) gets backed into a corner, the more dangerous she becomes. Now that Steffy has exposed Sheila as Finn’s killer and the one who drugged Brooke, Sheila is desperate.

That’s not good for the Forrester family, especially after Sheila is arrested for her many crimes. Before the week is over, Brooke will face off with Sheila while the latter is behind bars.

All of this plus, Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric (John McCook) rally around the family in this time of crisis. Eric puts on a united front with his wife, despite cheating on her with Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

Who’s ready for another must-see week on the hit daytime drama?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.