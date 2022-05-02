The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Quarter revisited?

Quinn butts into Carter’s love life on B&B. Pic credit: CBS

May sweeps on The Bold and the Beautiful kick off this week.

As Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gets to go home to her children, the “who shot her” storyline may take a little backseat as the actress gears up to go on maternity leave.

Don’t worry, though. There’s still some movement in this storyline as well.

Quinn and Carter reminisce

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) take a walk down memory lane.

Their attraction is palpable, and it looks like it’s only a matter of time before they hit the sheets again. The way they touch each other and talk around each other, it’s all very clear the spark never went away.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video suggest there is still something there for Quarter.

Quinn slams Carter’s attraction to Paris (Diamond White), insisting he can do better than her. However, she does reveal that she understands why Paris would be attracted to him. He has a lot to offer the right woman, and Quinn knows that from experience.

Carter admits that he was on the rebound when Paris came into his sights, even though she was with Zende (Delon de Metz) when she and Carter found themselves together.

It looks like the writers are teasing a Quarter pairing again, and with Eric (John McCook) being missing for weeks on end, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it happen. After all, it’s May sweeps, and anything goes.

Other The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

Aside from the Quarter scenes this week, there will be more movement in the Steffy and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) storyline.

Sheila is on edge as Steffy returns home to be with her children and begin her life without Finn (Tanner Novlan). She has no idea that her mother-in-law is the one who shot her husband or her, which is why Sheila has to remain vigilant and keep an eye on what Steffy does remember.

Everyone seems to feel sorry for Sheila right now, especially her good pal, Deacon (Sean Kanan). Despite his best attempts to talk her out of showing up at Steffy’s, it doesn’t work. She is determined to have a relationship with Hayes, as he is her last link to her son, Finn.

With the beginning of May sweeps this week, you won’t want to miss a single moment of the CBS soap.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.