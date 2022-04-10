The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy names Sheila?

Steffy opens her eyes on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal a change in Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) condition this week.

After being shot by Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), the Forrester daughter has been unresponsive. She has no idea what her life looks like following the incident, and her family remains by her side, willing her to live.

Thomas and Sheila argue

Sheila is beside herself with worry. She was so sure Steffy was dead, leaving no one to know she was the one who killed Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) knows the truth about what Sheila did to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), but he isn’t too far off when it comes to what happened to his sister.

When he confronts Sheila, she admits she is just as worried about Steffy in that hospital bed as Thomas and the Forresters are. However, she is hoping she won’t wake up, and the Forresters want her to regain consciousness and begin to heal.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased Sheila threatens Thomas this week, and he better take her seriously. He has no idea how dangerous she is and what she is capable of.

Will Steffy name Sheila as the person who hurt her?

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Bridget (Ashley Jones) gives Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) an update on Steffy’s condition. It wasn’t good, though. She is still unconscious, but for how long?

At the end of the video, Ridge and Taylor beg Steffy to tell them who did this to her. That’s when she opens her eyes, and the footage cuts off.

Will Steffy be able to name Sheila as the one who shot her and Finn? She has no idea her husband is dead and likely no idea how much time has passed.

Speculation is that there’s amnesia at play here, which would buy Sheila a little more time on the outside. Taylor will try to help her work through the loss of Finn, not knowing she is the one who shot and killed him and hurt her daughter. It’s a very twisted situation that is likely to continue as May sweeps are just around the corner.

