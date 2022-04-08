The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila threatens Thomas and a Steffy update

The family gets an update about Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap tease the shock factor isn’t as high.

A lot has happened over the last week, and the fallout from the shooting will continue well into the next week and further.

As Jacqueline MacInnes Wood gears up for maternity leave, the character of Steffy hangs in the balance.

Sheila threatens Thomas

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) knows Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is responsible for Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) drunken New Year’s Eve.

Even though she just killed Finn (Tanner Novlan), she is focused on Thomas keeping quiet.

Her psychosis is in full swing as she worries about being found out, especially because Steffy is still hanging on. She was sure that both her son and his wife were dead, but that’s not the case.

What will Sheila say to Thomas about keeping the secret? He doesn’t know she’s responsible for his sister’s critical condition, but he is aware she is insane.

As Sheila spins out of control, Taylor (Krista Allen) works to help her. She believes Sheila is reformed, but that’s not the case. As a sympathetic mother, she wants to see the best in the woman who just lost her son. Will she be able to calm her down so that the damage doesn’t get much more out of control?

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Steffy update

As the Forresters hold vigil for Steffy by her bedside, there is an update about her condition. Hope (Annika Noelle) visited her frenemy, asking her to please hold on. She doesn’t want Steffy to die and wants to be there to support Liam (Scott Clifton) as he worries about the mother of his eldest daughter.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) will have an update on Steffy and her condition by mid-week. It likely isn’t a miraculous recovery, but it seems that she is still hanging on, even if she remains unconscious.

Speculation among The Bold and the Beautiful fans is that Steffy may remain in a coma throughout her maternity leave. There’s also the possibility that she wakes up with amnesia, which is likely where the story goes as May sweeps is just a few weeks away.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is beside himself with worry about Steffy. He wants revenge, and when he finds out who harmed his family, he wants them to pay.

Everyone will be shocked to learn the grieving biological mom is the one who killed her son and gravely harmed Steffy, but when will the truth come to light?

Be sure to tune in next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.