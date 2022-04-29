The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy goes home, Sheila pops up, and Quinn slams Paris

Steffy gets to go home on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal next week’s episodes of the CBS soap are right on track for the beginning of May sweeps.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is still recovering from being shot, and while she remembers Finn (Tanner Novlan) and their son, she still has no memory of who shot them.

As next week kicks off, there’s good news for the Forrester daughter.

Steffy is released from the hospital

After surviving being shot, Steffy is on her way to being healed.

There is a lot for her to overcome emotionally as she begins to live her life without Finn. She will have to figure out her new normal as she raises Kelly and Hayes without her husband.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy will return home and reunite with her children. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) will help her with her recovery and be there for support.

Not only are they stepping up for their daughter, but their relationship is also growing stronger. At first, it was being tested out after Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) drunken tryst with Deacon (Sean Kanan), but now, they have grown closer.

Deacon tries to talk Sheila down

Deacon’s concern for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is admirable but misplaced. He has no idea she is the one who shot and killed Finn and injured Steffy.

When Sheila insists she visit her grandson, Deacon tries to talk her out of going to Steffy’s house. He knows the Forresters don’t want her there, and her presence could be harder for Steffy than it needs to be.

In true Sheila fashion, she does what she wants. When she shows up unannounced, Steffy gets a feeling something is up. She isn’t quite sure what it is but knows that all of the visits from Finn’s biological mom aren’t out of concern.

Will this be the beginning of Steffy remembering and naming Sheila as the person who shot her and killed Finn?

Carter and Paris

When Paris (Diamond White) reveals she is involved with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Zende (Delon de Metz) will be floored to learn the truth.

Meanwhile, Carter and Quinn (Rena Sofer) reminisce about the relationship. Quinn even goes so far as to say that he deserves better than Paris. That’s interesting, considering she is a married woman sleeping with him while Paris was only dating someone when they began to hook up.

Be sure to tune in all next week as May sweeps kick-off.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.