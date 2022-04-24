The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy remembers Finn

Steffy remembers what happened on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease this week is the week Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) remembers her husband.

It’s just one week before May sweeps kick-off, and there’s a lot to consider.

As the Forresters wait for Steffy to progress, it looks like Liam (Scott Clifton) may be the one to push them to break the heartbreaking news to their daughter.

Steffy learns the truth about Finn

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) aren’t big fans of letting Steffy believe that Liam is her husband. They gave major pushback when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) suggested giving it time.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that the Logan women get their wish. Steffy will be told about Finn (Tanner Novlan) and his death. She remembers Finn and their son and asks to see them.

Learning that he is dead won’t be easy — for anyone. Ridge and Taylor struggle with their daughter’s reaction, and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is shown getting teary as the truth comes out. Liam struggles to watch Steffy as she comes to grips with her new life.

As Steffy learns the truth, the magnitude of the situation will affect more than just her immediate family.

Sheila panics about Steffy remembering

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has been on pins and needles since Steffy woke up. She thought she managed to kill her daughter-in-law too, but that didn’t happen.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sheila will attempt to finish what she started with Steffy, but her attempt is thwarted. With the recent developments and Steffy remembering Hayes, it’s only a matter of time before she remembers it was Sheila who shot and killed Finn and injured her.

Sheila continues to spiral because she is waiting for the other shoe to drop. An unhinged Sheila is a problem for everyone in Los Angeles. This saga may continue through May sweeps, especially as close as they are to kicking off. What will she do this time?

Be sure to tune in all week as Steffy learns about what happened to her and her husband, Finn. It will require plenty of tissues, especially because of the finality of the situation she is experiencing. How will Steffy cope as she begins to heal while knowing the truth about everything?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.