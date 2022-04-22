The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy learns the truth about Finn

Steffy learns the truth about Finn. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease more movement on the front-burner storyline on the CBS soap.

It’s been a busy few weeks on Bold, and it looks like more of that is to come next week.

Here’s what to expect from the following five episodes of the hit soap opera.

Steffy learns the truth about her husband

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is dead, and so far, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is none the wiser.

She woke up with amnesia and believes that Liam (Scott Clifton) is her husband. She remembers their daughter together, but there has been no mention of her son, Hayes, with Finn.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle) aren’t thrilled with the way Steffy’s recovery is going, especially since Hope has always competed with Steffy over Liam’s affection.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that Brooke and Hope urge a torn Liam to tell Steffy the truth. After watching their interactions, the mother and daughter duo are worried that a new connection is forming and that he may return to Steffy following her health crisis.

They get through to him, too, because next week, Liam is the one who reveals the truth to her. Steffy will have to process everything that happened by mid-week, including watching her husband die. The Forresters surround her as she grieves, knowing she will need all the support she can get as she navigates the new life she’s been given.

Sheila continues to spiral

Hanging in limbo isn’t something Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is fond of doing. She was so sure that both Steffy and Finn were dead when she left them behind the restaurant, and now, her daughter-in-law is awake and could remember it was her who shot them at any moment.

When she attempts to finish what she started, something gets in the way. Her desperation is getting more intense, which makes her even more intense. She is unstable, and the loss of Finn is eating at her.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) attempts to comfort Sheila by the end of the week. He feels sorry for her, and seeing her in pieces isn’t something he is used to dealing with. He has no idea she is the one who shot Steffy and Finn, and Sheila doesn’t intend to tell him either.

Next week, be sure to tune in to watch as the story unfolds.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.