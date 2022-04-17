The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy’s amnesia

Steffy believes that Liam is her husband on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers finally reveal where the shooting storyline is headed.

Just as many fans suspected, amnesia is the name of the game on the CBS soap this week.

As May sweeps draw near, Steam fans will get a small treat.

Steffy doesn’t remember anything

Now that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is awake, her condition becomes clearer.

She doesn’t remember the shooting, which leaves Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) off the hook — for now.

The biggest problem is that Steffy doesn’t remember her life with Finn (Tanner Novlan). She doesn’t remember their love story, their baby boy, or anything about their relationship. She watched him be killed, so the trauma likely has something to do with her amnesia.

Steffy thinks she is still married to Liam (Scott Clifton). In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, he goes in to see her, and she calls him her husband. The look of affection between them will give Steam fans some hope, but not for long after Liam fills everyone in on where Steffy is mentally.

Hope and Brooke disagree about Steffy’s treatment

When Liam fills in Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about Steffy believing they are still married, they don’t react well.

The competition between Hope and Steffy for Liam’s affection has been back and forth for years. They both share daughters with him, and Steam fans and Lope fans have a rivalry as well. It’s a big deal for these two sides and likely why the writers are drudging up the love triangle ahead of sweeps.

It comes as no surprise that Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will likely support Liam in playing the role of husband to help Steffy’s recovery. They want their daughter to get better and help figure out who shot her and Finn and left them for dead.

Not so fast, though. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased Hope and Brooke were not thrilled with what the Forresters want, especially given the delicate balance of Liam’s feelings. They want Steffy to get better, but not at the cost of Hope sacrificing her marriage.

Be sure to tune in all week to see how this will play out and how much Liam will be involved in Steffy’s recovery.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.