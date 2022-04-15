The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Carter and Quinn chat, Steffy’s confused, and Sheila spirals

Sheila is spiraling out of control as she is overridden with guilt. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise more moving forward with a little trip down memory lane.

While most of the focus has been on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), some of the other characters will be seen on-screen next week.

Carter and Quinn

It’s been a while since Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has been seen on-screen. Next week, that changes when he and Quinn (Rena Sofer) talk about their time shared together.

She isn’t over her feelings for him, but she is with Eric (John McCook). Where he is remains a mystery, though. While his granddaughter was in critical condition, he was nowhere to be found at the hospital.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Carter will come to his senses. Does that mean he will leave Paris (Diamond White) alone? She did show up at the hospital with Zende (Delon de Metz) to check on Steffy this week.

Steffy and the Logans

Steffy is awake, but it doesn’t seem like she is all there. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers hoped that things would take a turn toward justice when she mentioned Sheila, but that isn’t the case.

Spoilers tease Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are shocked by Steffy’s words. It looks like she may not remember anything that happened to her and might be stuck in the period of her life when she was married to Liam.

This makes sense because Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle) have objections to Steffy’s care. They would only insert themselves if things affected them, and Liam being there for Steffy would affect them.

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge aren’t going to let Brooke and Hope interfere with Steffy’s progress. They need her to build her strength and get back home to her kids. She just woke up from being unconscious for some time, and while her memory is fuzzy, it’s best to ensure she makes progress by living in her reality.

As the two families navigate what will happen next, Sheila is busy worrying that Steffy may remember at any minute. She is spiraling out of control and lashing out at Deacon (Sean Kanan) which could cause her to slip up. Her guilt over killing Finn (Tanner Novlan) is eating her alive. Will Sheila pull another move of desperation?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.