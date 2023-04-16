The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Cheers to 9,000 episodes

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a big episode this week for the CBS soap’s 9,000th episode.

It is a huge accomplishment for the half-hour soap. Bold is one of the only four network soap operas in production.

There have been so many memorable moments throughout the 36 years it’s been on the air; some will be a part of this episode that will mark the happy occasion.

From relationships, feuds, fashion, and family, The Bold and the Beautiful has centered around the Forresters and Logans, the two families that hold the show down today.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric (John McCook) are the only two original members left, which is something to celebrate.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect from the walk down memory lane.

Fashion and romance dominate The Bold and the Beautiful

While The Bold and the Beautiful preview video wasn’t the usual one, it still shed some insight into what to expect for the 9,000th episode.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been a huge part of the show, so naturally, she would appear in the video. Her marriage to Wyatt (Darin Brooks) was highlighted, along with a dress she looked amazing in and a kissing scene between her and Finn (Tanner Novlan). Sinn is one of the viewers’ favorite pairings.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Paris (Diamond White), and Taylor (Krista Allen) showed off fashionable attire. All have been a part of Forrester Creations at one point or another, so it makes sense.

Brooke’s relationships with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Eric, and Bill (Don Diamont) flashed through too. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) also made the cut, as there is a legion of viewers who love Lope.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) were also included. Things between them have heated up, and while initially, he wasn’t interested in anything with the villainess, that changed the more time they spent together.

Where is The Bold and the Beautiful headed for May sweeps?

Sweep periods are always the best part of the drama. May sweeps should arrive in two weeks, and it looks like the writers have decided to switch things up for Lope and try pairing Hope and Thomas together.

The hints have been strong and hard to miss.

There is also the return of RJ (Joshua Hoffman) this week, which will undoubtedly kick off another storyline, and one that may be needed since many storylines have been similar.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.