The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope and Thomas heat up

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that relationships are front and center on the CBS soap this week.

For weeks now, the writers have teased something more happening between Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle), and it appears that they will move forward during the coming week.

Liam (Scott Clifton) worries about his wife working with his arch nemesis; there’s a good reason for that. He walked in on them at Forrester in a compromising position and lost it.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) put a bug in Hope’s ear about being thankful she isn’t into the “bad boys.” That set something off in her brain.

Hope daydreams about kissing Thomas and seeing him while she is intimate with Liam.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy hears from Hope and Liam

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will hear from Liam and Hope this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as she becomes a sounding board for both.

Steffy asks Hope whether she has to worry about her working with Thomas. While the blonde insists there is nothing to worry about because she is happily married, something is off.

It seems she can’t get Thomas off her mind, even when Liam is ready to wrap his arms around her.

And speaking of Liam, he also goes to Steffy with concerns. He wants to warn her about Thomas, but she doesn’t seem worried. She believes her brother is on the right track, and if she didn’t, she wouldn’t have brought him back to Forrester Creations — even with Hope’s failing line.

Is this the beginning of the end of Lope?

With May sweeps just around the corner, it’s time to shake things up.

The writers are toying with a Hope and Thomas pairing, and breaking up Lope is the way to do it.

Liam is already very concerned about her time spent with Thomas, and he voiced all of his concerns to her, including how he let them believe their daughter was dead for months.

That hasn’t seemed to faze Hope, and she continues to be drawn to the “forbidden” man. Thomas is still hung up on her admitting she finds him attractive. Could being attracted to the villain be something she wants to experience? It seems that’s where this road is headed, as sweeps are just under a month away.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.