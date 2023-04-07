The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope spirals

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease things are about to get chaotic on the CBS soap.

This week’s episodes teased something happening between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Liam (Scott Clifton) wasn’t happy about what he walked in on during Thursday’s episode, which spells trouble for Lope.

The writers have decided to spice things up and write Hope a little like her mother, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

With May sweeps just weeks away, setting things up is crucial.

Relationships will be the focus as next week’s episodes roll around.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Brooke worries about Hope and Liam turns to Steffy

If anyone doubted Liam would make a beeline to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), they haven’t been watching long.

That’s exactly what he does next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Spoilers tease that Liam talks to Steffy about what he saw between Hope and Thomas, but she isn’t buying it. She truly believes Thomas has changed (yeah, we know. It’s what she always says).

Without Steffy on his side, Liam may have an uphill battle getting through to Hope after she laid into him about his accusations and lack of trust.

Meanwhile, Hope turns to her mom, concerned about what she’s been feeling lately. After Brooke told her daughter she was happy she wasn’t into the bad boys like she was, something was triggered in Hope.

She daydreamed about kissing Thomas, which is totally out of character for her. And her revelation leaves Brooke concerned about the choices Hope could make if she doesn’t snap out of it.

A Bridge reconciliation?

With Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) back, some tough conversations need to be had.

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke have become super close in his absence, but spoilers tease that a Bridge reunion is on the horizon.

However, Brooke is asked out on a date next week. Does that mean Ridge asks the blonde out, or does someone else (like the restaurant guy) want to treat her?

Much of the week will focus on relationships, including the love triangle and Lope. May sweeps appear ready to rock The Bold and the Beautiful world, but will it be for the best?

Be sure to tune in all next week so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.